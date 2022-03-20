kim-kardashian’s-feelings-on-getting-her-own-tattoos-after-confirming-pete-davidson-has-‘a-few’-for-her

Exclusive

March 20, 2022 1:02AM EDT

After Pete Davidson shared he’s gotten a few tattoos (and even one brand) in honor of GF Kim Kardashian, HL learned exclusively if Kim would ever get her own body art.

Though their whirlwind romance may be less than six months old, Pete Davidson, 28, has already gotten a few permanent reminders of girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, on his body. In a recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Kim confirmed that Pete has “a few” tattoos related to the star, and HollywoodLife has learned EXCLUSIVELY how Kim feels about inking up her own famous figure, and if she’s planning on doing so anytime soon.

HL learned exclusively how Kim feels about getting tattoos of her own after she confirmed BF Pete Davidson has “a few” dedicated to her. (MEGA)

Although a source close to Kim confirmed Kim thinks the tattoos are “cute” and that “when he gets more, she will love them just as much,” Kim is certain that permanent Pete-themed art on her skin isn’t part of the plan. “Kim is going to leave all the tattoos and branding to Pete and she won’t repay the favor on getting her own,” the source shared. “Kim is going to show her love for Pete in other ways rather than putting stuff on her skin.”

Pete reportedly has two tattoos dedicated to his love: one reading “Kim” and another reading “My Girl Is A Lawyer.” (MEGA)

Another source to the KarJenner family explained that Kim’s decision not to get to tattoos goes back long before Pete, and “just because Pete has on has nothing to do with whether or not she wants one.” The source also revealed that,

» Read Full Article