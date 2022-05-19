‘the-kardashians’:-kim-vows-to-‘take-the-high-road’-with-kanye-after-‘snl’-drama

View gallery

Image Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The kids come first for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, which is why they were back on speaking terms during the May 19 episode of The Kardashians. Kanye had previously gotten pissed at Kim for what she said about him in her Saturday Night Live monologue. Kim was not happy with his reaction, but decided to put the drama in the past after not talking to Kanye for a few weeks.

“Kanye walked out on SNL but I’m always going to take the high road,” Kim said. “We have kids involved. Kanye is here to pick up the kids. I just woke up and the mornings that he takes them to school is kind of relieving for me because I get to do a little bit of work. We now trade off on who gets to take the kids to school in the morning.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West together. (JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Kim proved she was even able to joke with Kanye again. When Khloe Kardashian informed Kanye that he could talk to the docu-series cameras if he wanted, Kim joked that he’d be chatting for 45 minutes. She also added, in a confessional, “No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and to just have their mornings with dad.”

This episode was filmed in November, weeks before the public drama between Kim and Kanye escalated at the beginning of 2022.

