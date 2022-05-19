Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

‘The Kardashians’: Kim Vows To ‘Take The High Road’ With Kanye After ‘SNL’ Drama

May 19, 2022
‘the-kardashians’:-kim-vows-to-‘take-the-high-road’-with-kanye-after-‘snl’-drama
Written by
0

View gallery

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City

Kim Kardashian takes her kids to watch Saint play a soccer match in Calabasas. 03 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA844386_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kim Kardashian takes her kids to watch Saint play a soccer match in Calabasas. 03 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA844386_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The kids come first for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, which is why they were back on speaking terms during the May 19 episode of The Kardashians. Kanye had previously gotten pissed at Kim for what she said about him in her Saturday Night Live monologue. Kim was not happy with his reaction, but decided to put the drama in the past after not talking to Kanye for a few weeks.

Kanye walked out on SNL but I’m always going to take the high road,” Kim said. “We have kids involved. Kanye is here to pick up the kids. I just woke up and the mornings that he takes them to school is kind of relieving for me because I get to do a little bit of work. We now trade off on who gets to take the kids to school in the morning.”

kim kardashian kany westKim Kardashian and Kanye West together. (JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Kim proved she was even able to joke with Kanye again. When Khloe Kardashian informed Kanye that he could talk to the docu-series cameras if he wanted, Kim joked that he’d be chatting for 45 minutes. She also added, in a confessional, “No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and to just have their mornings with dad.”

This episode was filmed in November, weeks before the public drama between Kim and Kanye escalated at the beginning of 2022.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

OPINION: The Halloween Costume White People Should Avoid

October 18, 2021

Iggy Azalea and Snoop Dogg Feuding

October 13, 2014
jennifer-lopez’s-49th-birthday-plans-for-ben-affleck-revealed:-‘she’s-planning-something-special’

Jennifer Lopez’s 49th Birthday Plans For Ben Affleck Revealed: ‘She’s Planning Something Special’

August 15, 2021