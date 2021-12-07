Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite At Virgil Abloh’s Star-Studded Memorial — Photos

See Pics

December 6, 2021 11:51PM EST

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were two of many celebrities who attended fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s memorial at the Museum Of Contemporary Art in Chicago on Monday.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Kanye West, 44, appeared in the same place at the same time this week when they both showed up to Virgil Abloh‘s memorial at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, IL. The exes, who filed for divorce in Feb., were photographed separately at the ceremony for the late fashion designer, who died of cancer at the age of 41 on Nov. 28, and seemed to try and not pay attention to cameras. They both wore black outfits and sunglasses and were seen walking at the location as onlookers surrounded them.

In addition to Kim and Kanye, others stars that were seen at the memorial included Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Drake, Frank Ocean, and more. Tyler the Creator delivered the eulogy and Lauryn Hill gave a performance.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in Feb. 2021. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Before her appearance at the memorial, Kim has been making headlines for her outings with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The two were seen holding hands on at least one of the outings and it’s been reported that they’re casually dating. A source previously told us that Kanye was “put off” by their speculated relationship and the pics of them holding hands and does “not like it.”

“Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all. He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorced is finalized.

