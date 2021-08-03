kim-kardashian-‘looks-up-to’-sisters-kylie-&-kourtney-for-co-parenting-advice-as-she-‘mends-gaps’-with-kanye

Exclusive

August 3, 2021 12:08AM EDT

A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim Kardashian is taking co-parenting cues from sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian amid her divorce from Kanye West.

Amid her divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is looking to sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian for co-parenting guidance. The SKIMS founder, 40, filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February after seven years of marriage. Despite the split, a source has told HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim has been trying to “mend any gaps” with Kanye for the sake of their children North, 8, Saint, 5, Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 3.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian (Larry Marano/Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Enter: Kylie, 23, and Kourtney, 42, who have maintained relationships with the fathers of their children, Travis Scott and Scott Disick, respectively, despite all the ups and downs. “Kim is trying her very best to mend any gaps with Kanye,” a source told HL. “She tries very hard to speak with him but every day is a different story. She’d love to get to a place where they can spend more time together as a family like Kourtney does with Scott or Travis and Kylie.”

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (Larry Marano/Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

“That’s the model for her family she wants,” the source continued. “She looks up to them in that way.” The insider added that Kim wants to view her attendance at Kanye’s Donda release listening party in Atlanta in July “as a huge step forward for them both.” Per the source: “She’s willing to do anything to get them to the best place as possible for the sake of the kids.

