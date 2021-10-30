Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Were ‘Holding Hands’ At Knott’s Berry Farm — Video

Exclusive Video

October 30, 2021 7:13PM EDT

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson looked like ‘a couple’ according to an eyewitness report — see EXCLUSIVE video of the pair in a rollercoaster cart.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, were “holding hands” while hanging out at Knott’s Berry Farm in California! The pair were with sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and fiancé Travis Barker, 45, and other friends at the amusement park on Friday, Oct. 29. “When they walked in through the exit [of the ride] they were holding hands. They kept talking and looking at each other. They were with another couple who sat in front of them,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Pete was non-stop smiling and Kim was turned towards him for most of the time, except a few moments,” they revealed, saying the two “obviously” looked “romantic” and “came as a couple.” In the video, taken by Teo Traband, Kim can be seen wearing a black Champion hoodie, pulling it over her head to seemingly stay incognito. The two can be seen engaging in conversation as they sit in the cart while the ride was not in motion. The reality star kept her long black hair straight and down for the casual outing.

The sighting comes just weeks after Kim and Pete “hit it off” after working together on Saturday Night Live — and a source spilled to HL that the duo have been “hanging out privately.”

“Kourtney and Travis knew that Kim and Pete hit it off on SNL and have been hanging out privately on the side several times. Travis is a friend of Pete’s and has been for a while,” the insider revealed.

