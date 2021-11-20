Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Don’t Want To Date Anyone Else — Their Status Revealed

Exclusive

November 19, 2021 9:57PM EST

Kim Kardashian’s whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson is heating up — and it’s not just because the two spent his birthday in balmy Palm Springs!

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, were spotted flaunting some serious PDA this week while in Palm Springs, California, where the two celebrated Pete’s 28th birthday at Kris Jenner‘s desert home. And as speculation continues to grow as to what is really going on, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the true status of their relationship is. “They are not super serious like, ‘you are my girlfriend’ and ‘you are my boyfriend,’ but because they have really strong feelings for each other, they are not looking to date anyone else right now,” the source revealed.

On Pete’s birthday, Nov. 16, the world held its breath, waiting to see Kim pop up in New York City — where they were spotted on two romantic dinner dates together the week before. The following day, on Nov. 17, Flavor Flave, 62, broke the internet by sharing a photo on his Instagram, posing with the two, as well as momager Kris, 66. In the caption, Flavor wrote, “celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰ Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday,,,,”

According to the source, “Palm Springs was exactly what they needed to know how much they are really into each other. Neither of them want to be with anyone else right now,

» Read Full Article