Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Got Together With Pete Davidson After Being ‘DTF’ Following ‘SNL’

June 2, 2022
Kim Kardashian was hesitant to dish about her relationship with Pete Davidson when it first began while she was filming season one of The Kardashians in the fall of 2021. “Honestly, I just feel like I really wanted to make sure and not just be so, ‘Oh my gosh, I met someone and I’m having fun’ and then just start talking about it on the show,” Kim explained on the show’s June 2 episode. “And then if we weren’t talking months later I’d be, like, an idiot…or a whore.”

While filming a scene with her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe pressed Kim for details about her love life. “Can’t a girl just be happy and live?” Kim asked with a smirk. “That’s what I keep on saying. Happiness, peace, zen, laughter. That’s all I want and I got it.” Khloe pushed Kim on the “laughter” part of the equation, clearly trying to get her to reference Pete. “A lot of laughter?” she wondered. “Stand up comedy?”

Finally, Kim decided she was ready to share the full story of what went down when she got together with Pete. “I did SNL and when we kissed in scene it was just a vibe,” Kim explained. “I was like, ‘Oh s***, maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day.

