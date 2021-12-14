kim-kardashian-says-there's-“no-possibility”-of-saving-marriage-to-kanye-“ye”-west

Kim Kardashian made it clear that she’s not interested in reconciling with ex Kanye “Ye” West in documents requesting to change marital status.

Kim Kardashian Files to Be Legally SINGLE

Kim Kardashian is ready to move on for good.

In new court documents obtained by E! News, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s lawyer states that Kim “has no desire to reconcile” with Kanye “Ye” West, who has publicly stated that he wants to repair their relationship.

“Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means,” the documents read. “The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

According to the documents, Kim is asking the court to declare her legally single because Ye and his lawyers have “been non-responsive” to her attempts to “move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution.”

The petition states that Kim will agree to “any conditions” that the court wishes to impose in order to divorce Ye. E! News has reached out to Ye’s lawyer for comment.

As E! News previously reported on Dec. 10, Kim wants a judge to declare her legally single. Additionally, she requested to drop the surname West.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 41-year-old star initially filed for divorce in February, with a source telling E! News at the time, “They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

In the months after Kim filed for divorce,

