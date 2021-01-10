kim-kardashian-slays-in-low-cut-bodysuit-&-sexy-lace-up-heels-in-new-skims-campaign

See Pic

January 10, 2021 1:06PM EST

Kim Kardashian was a gorgeous sight to see while posing in a new SKIMS Instagram post that showed off her flexibility and amazing figure in a black bodysuit and snakeskin shoes.

Kim Kardashian, 40, proved she’s the perfect model in her latest photos for her shapewear line, SKIMS. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star promoted the line’s long-sleeved low-cut black bodysuit when she wore the flattering piece along with lace-up snakeskin heels in a new Instagram post on the line’s page. The post shows her in three different poses, including a stand up pose, a laying on her side pose, and a knee-up pose, as her stunning figure is on full display and her long dark locks are in a high ponytail with the strands draped past her back.

The caption for the post promoted the new “Essential Bodysuits” which are available in “3 new styles, 6 colors, and sizes XXS-5X.”

Kim’s latest SKIMS pics come just a few days after she stunned in another post that promoted a white version of the bodysuit, while also included short sleeves. She paired it with metallic silver thigh-high heeled boots and had her hair in the same long ponytail as her most recent snapshots. Her makeup was also on point as she gave fierce looks to the camera.

Kim Kardashian, seen here on a previous outing, often models her SKIMS products. (SplashNews)

Although Kim’s SKIMS photos are incredible, she’s not the only KarJenner family member who looks good in the shapewear. Her sister Kylie Jenner, 23, recently showed off a black SKIMS bra in videos she posted to Instagram.

