kim-kardashian-‘completely-smitten’-with-pete-davidson-after-their-romantic-rooftop-dinner

November 3, 2021 9:46PM EDT

Amusement parks and pizza places!?! ‘Pete has brought a normal sense of fun back into Kim’s life. There is an energy to that and Kim is all about it since it is so different,’ a source tells HollywoodLife.

Kim Kardashian has ditched her favorite five-star restaurants and wardrobe dripping with diamonds in favor of NYC pizza joints and hooded sweatshirts on roller coaster rides! On Nov. 2 — just days after the gorgeous 41-year-old former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed holding hands with SNL star Pete Davidson, 27, on a roller coaster ride in Los Angeles, California — the two were spotted having a “romantic” dinner on a rooftop at Campania’s pizza place in Staten Island. It sure seems that they are more than “just friends”, as several sources close to the pair revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that there is a mutual connection and that Kim is “completely smitten” with him!

“She is completely smitten with him and this is escalating. Kim knew that he had something planned but she was completely blown away when she saw what it was,” a source said. “She hasn’t had a man do anything this romantic for her in years since Kanye and Kanye was always trying to win her over with money.” Clearly, however, Pete knows what he is doing in the love department, as the funny comedian allegedly had a ton of beautiful red roses sent to Kim’s hotel room in NYC after their dinner date. “Pete is trying to swoop her off her feet and with the roses and everything and he is doing a very good job at it,” the source said.

