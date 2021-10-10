kim-kardashian-spoofs-sister-kourtney-&-bf-travis-barker-in-‘people’s-kourt’-sketch-on-‘snl’

Kim Kardashian nailed sister Kourtney’s personality in this sketch as she attempted to resolve a fight between Kim and Khloe, who made a 2nd cameo!

After years of spoofing Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Saturday Night Live finally welcomed Kim Kardashian, 40, to Studio 8H. The SKIMS founder became her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, as the Poosh founder became a judge on a reality series dubbed “The People’s Kourt.”

“Watch as she puts her judginess to good use to solve family problems,” an announcer read over Kim making a variety of grumpy faces, much like the ones fans have seen Kourtney do over the years. “Order, order in the Kourtney! I’m good at this,” Kim as Kourt quipped, as she went on to address the fight between Kim (wearing her Met Gala face cover outfit) and Khloe Kardashian, 37.

Kim Kardashian spoofed her sister Kourtney and and her boyfriend Travis Barker on ‘SNL’. (NBC)

“Kim stole my makeup artists,” Khloe alleged. “You’re in your Met Gala outfit, no one can even see your face! Ah, you’re such an evil sloor…next time you need to use the restroom, I won’t be helping you, okurr?” Khloe declared to her sister.

The announcer then returned for more on Kim’s judge Kourtney. “She doesn’t play favorites, and mostly, she just doesn’t care,” he clarified. Yikes. Next up? Kris, 65, who was suing her younger daughters Kendall, 25, (played by Halsey) and Kylie, 24 (not actually her). “I’m suing Kylie because she hasn’t had her baby yet — we have a whole marketing, PR plan and she’s costing us money,” Kris explained. “I can’t grow it faster,

