kim-kardashian-starts-‘day-1’-of-production-on-new-hulu-show-3-months-after-ending-‘kuwtk’

September 24, 2021 1:23AM EDT

Attention, Kardashian stans: Kim Kardashian and co. have commenced production on their new show for Hulu! Bible.

The Kardashians are back at work! Kim Kardashian teased that production has begun on her new show for Hulu. The update comes just three months after Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped its 20th and final season back in June. The SKIMS founder, 40, shared a snapshot of a microphone pack on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Sept. 23 and wrote, “Day 1.”

Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family announced their multi-year partnership with Hulu back in December 2020. Not too much has been revealed about the deal just yet, just that the family would “create global content” exclusively for the streamer. As for the new series, a title and premiere date has not been announced yet, but it will reportedly debut sometime later this year.

During the Disney Upfronts in May (the streamer is owned by Disney), Kris Jenner teased the new series, calling it a new chapter. “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family,” she said. “Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler: we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

