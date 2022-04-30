kim-kardashian-shares-new-photos-of-stormi-&-true-after-photoshopping-disneyland-pics

View gallery

Image Credit: Mega

Less than one week after Kim Kardashian, 41, came clean about a recent photoshop family failure, the billionaire beauty shared a new photo that included all of those involved in the incident. Posting the new snap to her Instagram page on April 29, Kim’s photo features (from left to right) her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True Thompson, 4, and sister Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, 4, as well as her own daughter Chicago West, 4, with her brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, and her son Saint West, 6.

As fans know, the photoshop disaster started in December, when Kim shared cute photos of Chicago at Disneyland with her cousin True. Although the Kardashians are known for editing their photos, these photos caught some fans off guard because of the fact that True’s face was super sharp in the pictures, while the rest of her body was blurry. The photos just appeared off and for good reason — they were. At the time, however, no one in the family said a word.

It didn’t take much digging, however, for fans to learn the truth behind the Kardashian photo fibbery! As it turns out, the photos that Kim shared of Chicago and True were taken several months prior, in October 2021. To make matters worse, it became evident after Kylie shared photos from the October outing that it was actually Stormi who went to Disneyland with Chicago and not True!

» Read Full Article