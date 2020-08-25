kim-kardashian’s-girls,-north,-7,-&-chicago,-2,-cuddle-close-together-in-sweet-sister-pics

See Pics

August 25, 2020 12:27PM EDT

Kim Kardashian captured her adorable daughters, North and Chicago, sharing a sweet moment in a series of photos she posted to social media, featuring her little ones doing their own ‘photo shoot together!’

Photogenic faces run in this family! In a new post that Kim Kardashian shared to her Instagram account on August 25, the mother-of-four, 39, captured a series of images featuring her seven-year-old, North West, and two-year-old, Chicago West, cozying up to one another for their own mini-photo shoot. The moment was completely impromptu, as it appeared the trio was outside enjoying the fresh air and sunshine before the snaps were even taken by Kim.

“My girls wanted to do a photo shoot together sitting up on this rail. Swipe to the right to see how it ended,” Kim captioned the carousel post, and the pictures were truly worth 1,000 words! The first image was undoubtedly one of the sweetest, featuring both North and her little sis looking at the camera with big smiles across their faces. In the second and third, the little girls goofed around, making faces at one another with Chicago even sticking her tongue out.

The fourth pic was super cute, too. The two sisters shared a moment where their eyes were totally locked on one another. However, it looked like the end of the photo shoot didn’t go to plan, as Kim shared the final image that was captured just as North jumped off the rail and Chicago fell forward! Despite the last pic, friends and fans loved the images and took to the comment section to fawn over the girls!

Kim Kardashian seen out and about with her two girls North and Chicago West [SplashNews].“So cute,” Vanessa Bryant commented on Kim’s post.

