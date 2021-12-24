Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Twin In Coats For Cute Selfies – Photos

See Pics

December 24, 2021 12:27AM EST

Winter chic! Kourtney Kardashian and her adorable daughter Penelope bundled up for the cool LA temperatures in coats on Dec. 23.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her daughter Penelope, 9, looked so cute as they twinned in coats. The mother-daughter duo were straight off the run way in their stylish choices, with the Poosh founder opted for a winter white ensemble consisting of an oversized trench, a wide legged pant, sheer top and matching boots. Meanwhile, Penelope paid tribute to House of Gucci with a beige Gucci monogrammed coat, white pants and a gold pair of loafers from the luxe Italian label. “pandkourt,” Kourtney sweetly simply captioned the Dec. 23 post.

The mirror selfies, snapped at Kris Jenner‘s Calabasas home in front of her iconic photo wall, garnered over 900,000 likes in just four short hours. “Cuties,” Isabella Grutman commented, while Khloe Kardashian added, “The best!” Kourt’s BFF Simon Huck also chimed in, writing “P’s look is strong” — he can say that again. Another of Kourt’s friends, Stacey Bendet of dress label alice + olivia, added, “obsessed.” So are we!

Penelope looked so confident as she posed alongside her reality star mama, clearly ready for her close up (much like her dad Scott Disick, 38)! At one point, P even took control of the impromptu photoshoot as she snapped the pics of the twosome herself. Towards the final images, Kourt channeled Penelope’s attitude with a pair of black dramatic sunglasses that looked straight out of Men In Black.

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

It’s unclear if Kourtney and her daughter were headed out for an evening or spending the night at Kris’,

