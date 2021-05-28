kourtney-kardashian-hilariously-reacts-to-video-mocking-her-travis-barker-inspired-‘punk’-style

Kourtney Kardashian reacted to her favorite part of a viral video, created by comedian Benny Drama, titled ‘Kourtney Goes Punk.’ It was a playful jab at Kourtney’s romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker!

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is laughing right along with the other 600,000 people who watched a viral skit that poked fun at her new “punk” phase, thanks to the Keeping Up with the Kardashian‘s star romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. In the video, comedian Benito Skinner (AKA Benny Drama) — who’s famous for his many Kardashian parodies — transformed into a punk rock Kourtney (complete with an early aughts-esque necktie, mesh top and fishnet tights). “The Poosh word of the day is anarchy,” Benny (as Kourtney) said before kicking off a montage of hilarious one-liners.

“Traaaviss, let’s go home and play guitar hero,” Benny said at one part, and in another, he sang along to the Blink-182 classic “What’s My Age Again” (an anthem for 23-year-olds) and said, “Addison, turn it up.” Of course, this was poking fun at the fact that Kourtney’s BFF is TikTok star Addison Rae, 20!

There were many other quotable parts. “F–k the system and just live life,” Benny said, a play on one of Kourt’s most popular catchphrases (“my vibe right now is just living life”). And fans practically screamed in the comments section when Benny said, “Kim, you’re just a capitalist b-tch.”

However, what struck Kourtney as especially funny weren’t any of the jokes, but the makeover Benny gave himself. To undergo a full-on Kourt transformation, Benny gave himself a very exaggerated, drawn-on widow’s peak. “It’s the widows peak for me,” Kourtney commented, and threw in a rock and roll hand sign.

