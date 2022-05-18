Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

​Why Kourtney Kardashian ‘Only Wanted’ Grandma MJ With Her At Santa Barbara Wedding

May 18, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian is a married woman, but the Poosh founder didn’t want to make it official with Travis Barker without grandma Mary Jo Campbell, 87 — and only grandma– by her side. Affectionately known to the family as MJ, Kris Jenner’s mama, who lives two hours away in San Diego, has been open about her health struggles and has been in extended isolation during the pandemic. But Kourtney, 43, made sure she was there for the super intimate courthouse ceremony. Only a few bodyguards, Travis’ father Randy Barker, and MJ were ultimately in attendance. A source close to the Kardashian’s explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife why this detail meant so much to Kourtney.

“Kourtney is Kris’s firstborn child and because of this, she has always had a super special bond with her grandmother MJ,” they told HL. “Having her by her side as she became Travis’s wife was so important to them both and it was one of the most special moments of their lives. They both got emotional during the small ceremony.”

The source went on to describe the special bond between grandmother and eldest granddaughter. “The two of them are very much alike and they will be the first ones to tell you that,” they continued. “When Kourtney wanted to have this wedding to make it official, MJ was the one she went to for advice. She wanted it super small and intimate and told MJ that she only wanted her there.

