kourtney-kardashian-rocks-diamond-ring-reading-travis-barker’s-name:-photo

View gallery

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t leave any questions as to where her heart is. The Poosh maven, 43, took to Instagram stories on May 6 to share a video clip of her sparkling new “Travis” ring — a stunning, sparkly bauble with her fiancé Travis Barker‘s name studded in what appears to be diamonds. Per photos in the Daily Mail, Kourtney rocked the ring on her pinkie finger, adding a sparkly filter and showing her followers several angles of the pretty piece. She didn’t add any music to the clip, instead letting the jewelry speak for itself.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Academy Awards on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Elsewhere on Travis’ Instagram account, the couple showed off their aptitude for PDA with steamy pics of the Blink-182 drummer tenderly kissing Kourtney’s thigh. In the May 6 post, Kourtney rocks a stunning black corset and underwear along with sleek high heels as Travis appears to adore her. The images and clips were posted at roughly the same time of day, showing that Kourtney and Travis, 46, are always in-step with one another.

The “Travis” ring drew immediate wedding vibes, as the duo recently had a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas following the Grammy Awards on April 3. It turned out they couldn’t actually get a marriage license at 2:00 AM, so they settled for a ceremony that would symbolize their intentions while in sin city. Kourtney later told Jimmy Kimmel during an April 6 appearance that,

» Read Full Article