kourtney-kardashian-looks-after-travis-barker’s-kids-‘like-her-own’-she-wants-to-be-the-‘best-stepmom’

Now that they’re married, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are working on blending their families. Per a HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVE source, Kourt is “very nurturing” during the process, “determined to be the best step-mom ever.”

“[Travis’ daughter] Alabama is working on her own make-up line and Kourtney has been mentoring her along the way,” the source shared. “She did the same thing for Travis and helped him when he was creating and launching his business.”

Travis Barker, Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, and Alabama Barker (MEGA).

The source continued, “She genuinely loves those kids and she goes out of her way to show it. It easier than the typical situation because she’s known them for years, so they have a very strong foundation already. But she definitely goes above and beyond to make sure they feel she’s there for them and wants them around. She’s always getting them thoughtful gifts and of course trying to convince them to eat healthy food, just like she does with her own kids.”

Moreover, an additional KarJenner source shared that Kourt’s relationship with the kids is “different from your typical stepmom situation.”

“She’s known them since they were so young, she’s been able to develop her relationship with them very organically over the years. She feels so blessed that this has been a smooth transition for all of their kids. And she knows this isn’t the norm. She is so grateful that things turned out the way they did and she loves being a stepmom.”

Alabama is ever-the-blossoming entrepreneur, revealing in a TikTok last December that she’s working on her own make-up line. The 16-year-old has known Kourtney since before she and Travis started dating because they’ve long been neighbors and she is close to Kourtney’s kids,

