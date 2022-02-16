kris-jenner-hosts-lori-loughlin-for-galentine's-day-party-at-home

Celebrities Celebrate Valentine’s Day: Cardi B, Kravis & More!

This Valentine’s Day, Kris Jenner hosted a full house of love.

Along with her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, the 66-year-old mom hosted Galentine’s Day gathering at her house and invited a few of friends, including actress Lori Loughlin.

Kym Douglas, a lifestyle & beauty expert who has appeared on E!’s Daily Pop, posted a video and two photos from the sweet soirée, explaining that it was her first Valentine’s Day alone in 40 years.

“My friends didn’t want me to be by myself so we had a little Galentines day dinner at @krisjenner ‘s,” she shared on Instagram earlier this week. “Now I am not dreading V day I had such a sweet night with these wonderful friends. I realized Valentine’s does not have to be with a lover or partner, it can be just as special with friend’s, family, your animals, a neighbor or a good book.”

She added, “Love comes in many different forms.”

In a group photo, Kym—whose husband, The Young and the Restless actor Jerry Douglas, passed away in November—posed with Kris, Corey, Lori and billionaire Tammy Gustavson, as they held up boxes from Kyle Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day collection. In another video, Kris, who wore a silky robe with knee-high flat boots, is seen sitting at the dining table next to the Full House star.

Instagram

The 57-year-old actress has kept a fairly low profile after being released from prison in December 2020 for her part in the college admissions scandal.

» Read Full Article