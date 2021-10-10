kris-jenner-&-kim-kardashian-swap-lives-with-aidy-bryant-in-hilarious-‘snl’-sketch-with-khloe

Kim Kardashian and Aidy Bryant initially swapped lives thanks to a magic clock in a ‘Freaky Friday’ inspired sketch that also included Kris Jenner and Khloe!

Kim Kardashian, 40, didn’t disappoint with her Saturday Night Live debut — and even had some family members on hand for some help! It started when Kim was having a heart-to-heart about her busy life with SNL cast member Aidy Bryant. Kim confessed that she felt she was “so busy” all the time, as Aidy appeared enamored with the reality stars’ life.

“I do have this magic clock,” Kim revealed, suggesting the two could switch lives for a day. “Wait, you want to switch places using dark magic for 24 hours without anyone knowing?” a confused Aidy inquired. After a brief spell, Kim was Aidy and Aidy was, well, Kim. The comedian was seemingly loving her glam new life as paparazzi followed her around and she filmed herself wearing SKIMS. “Are you ready to take the bar exam?” one photographer asked Aidy’s Kim, who confusingly replied, “Wait, what?” (Kim has been studying to become a lawyer in California).

That’s not Aidy, it’s Kaidy pic.twitter.com/OnL1z7PAUx

— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

During one photoshoot, Aidy’s Kim even busted out Kim’s controversial Met Gala outfit by Balenciaga — right down to the face cover! Kim has worn several incarnations of the look in recent months, including all leather versions, a red variation and a slew of outfits with the same pant-shoe leggings. Many have interpreted her new era of style to imply she’s potentially back with ex Kanye West, 44, who has a close working relationship with the French luxury label through their lead designer Demna Gvasalia.

» Read Full Article