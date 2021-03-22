Celebrities

Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Donuts with COVID Vaccine Proof

by Monday, March 22, 2021
krispy-kreme-giving-away-free-donuts-with-covid-vaccine-proof

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet reward for folks who get vaccinated against COVID-19 … free donuts!!! The nationwide donut chain says folks with valid COVID vaccination cards can snag a free Original Glazed donut just by showing proof of the…  » Read Full Articles

