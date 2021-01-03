kristen-bell-raves-over-dax-shepard's-“commitment-to-growth”-in-sweet-birthday-tribute

Kristen Bell & Kids Serenade Dax Shepard as He Self-Isolates

Beloved celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard just got even cuter.

On Jan. 3, the Good Place alum gushed over her husband, who just turned 46, in a celebratory Instagram post.

“It’s my favorite day of the year! When I get to celebrate the birth of my very favorite human on earth, and spoil him till he rots!” Kristen wrote alongside a photo of her and Dax. “The one who’s commitment to growth is astounding, who’s honesty is admirable, and who makes me laugh more than anyone. I love u so dearly, @daxshepard.”

Fans obviously loved the touching display of affection. One wrote, “Happy Birthday Dax. Thanks for setting the relationship goal bar so high, mom and dad.”

Another added, “You two deserve the best, you both work so hard, in the relationship and with your own struggles. Happiest of birthdays dax!”

It’s been a challenging year for the couple, who got married in 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6.

In September, Dax shared that he had relapsed with pills after 16 years of sobriety.

On his podcast Armchair Expert, the Parenthood star got candid with Kristen and podcast co-host Monica Padman about what it was like to tell them that he had relapsed.

“I can’t imagine having to admit that to other people and feeling as safe as I did that you guys wouldn’t hate me,” he shared with them. “I hated me at that point and so, to be able to tell you guys and feel unconditionally loved and that I would be accepted was really special.”

Kristen applauded her husband for taking the necessary steps,

