Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kristen Stewart Gets Sweet Birthday Tribute From Fiancée Dylan Meyer

April 9, 2022
kristen-stewart-gets-sweet-birthday-tribute-from-fiancee-dylan-meyer
Written by
0

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Girlfriend of 2 Years

It’s Kristen Stewarts‘ birthday and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, is celebrating!

To commemorate Kristen’s 32nd birthday on April 9, Dylan took to Instagram to share a heartwarming tribute to the Spencer star. “Another one around the sun and you’re out here getting flyer every year,” she wrote. “Time looks good on you, dude.”

Dylan then adorably concluded her post with a sweet declaration of love, writing, “Ya know, as they say in the toons, ‘awooga.'”

In addition to her message, Dylan also shared a photo of what appears to be her and Kristen leaning in for a kiss in front of a large birthday cake covered in candles. Behind the couple, a few of their friends can also be seen holding their phones, seemingly recording the fun festivities.

Kristen’s birthday bash comes less than two weeks after the couple, who got engaged in November 2021, was seen attending multiple 2022 Oscars events together.

As for when the couple will tie the knot? Well, according to Kristen, it could happen any day now, really!

P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

“We might just go do it this weekend or something, I don’t know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards,” the actress told Stephen Colbert back in January. “I just want to do it, you know? I’m not a good planner. I can’t make plans for dinner.”

Kristen also added that while she’s “so unceremonial,” she’d like to have “big party or something” at the very least. 

While we all excitedly await for the couple’s wedding day,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

keep-your-healthy-diet-goals-on-track-with-this-portable-blender-bottle-that’s-on-sale-for-less-than-$25

Keep Your Healthy Diet Goals On Track With This Portable Blender Bottle That’s On Sale For Less Than $25

December 31, 2020
r.-kelly-trial-begins-with-opening-arguments

R. Kelly Trial Begins With Opening Arguments

August 18, 2021
gina-carano-signs-new-movie-deal-with-ben-shapiro-after-'star-wars'-ousting

Gina Carano Signs New Movie Deal with Ben Shapiro After 'Star Wars' Ousting

February 12, 2021