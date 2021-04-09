kristin-cavallari-teases-she-‘stirred-up’-some-‘trouble’-while-shooting-‘the-hills:-new-beginnings’

Kristin Cavallari detailed some fun insight into the upcoming series ‘The Hills: New Beginnings.’ Learn what she ‘loved’ about being reunited with the cast!

After a year full of ups and downs, Kristin Cavallari is enjoying the ride of life and looking forward to the next chapter! The former Very Cavallari star chatted with HollywoodLife about her new partnership with Lorissa’s List and the upcoming new episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings. “It was so fun,” Kristin said of filming with cast members, including ex-boyfriend Brody Jenner.

“It was like no time has passed,” the mother-of-three, 34, shared. “I loved seeing everybody and filming. I did one episode and I’m so happy that I was able to go back and have a good time.” Naturally, though, Kristin gave HL a little tease about what they can expect in the forthcoming episodes. “You’ll have to wait and see what kind of trouble I stirred up when it comes out!”

Kristin Cavallari has partnered with Lorissa’s Kitchen [Lorissa’s Kitchen].Along with her appearance on the reality TV series, which premieres on MTV later this year, Krsitin has been exploring fun business ventures, including her collaboration with Lorissa’s List, a digital destination featuring a variety of gift options for moms, made by moms. “I’ve been a big fan of Larissa’s Kitchen for quite sometime,” Kristin explained to HL. “I love all their healthy snacks. As a mompreneur myself, I know how hard it can be sometimes. I think it’s so important for women to be supporting women.”

Kristin, of course, knows and understands the pressures of being a working mom. The former reality TV star has put a focus on raising her three youngsters with ex Jay Cutler,

