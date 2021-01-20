kwame-kilpatrick,-lil’-wayne-get-trump-pardons

Donald Trump, in his last hours as president, commuted the sentence of former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who had been convicted in 2013 on multiple corruption charges, and issued a full pardon to hip-hop superstar Lil’ Wayne early Wednesday. (Jan. 20).

The move, announced by the White House, comes as part of a wave of 73 pardons and 70 commutations the president has granted to mark his exit.

Kilpatrick, 50, had resigned from office after a text messaging scandal had revealed an illicit affair with his chief of staff. Further investigation revealed a litany of illegal activity and he was eventually convicted on 24 federal felony counts, which included mail fraud, wire fraud, and racketeering and was sentenced to 28 years behind bars. Over the past year, rumors had been floated that he would be released from federal prison due to risk of coronavirus, but none of them turned out to be true.

He had appealed several times, but each of those attempts failed. Michigan State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo had even hand delivered a letter asking for Kilpatrick’s release during a White House event in February 2020.

“Mr. Kilpatrick has served approximately 7 years in prison for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office,” the White House statement reads. “During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates.”

RELATED: Alice Johnson Receives Full Pardon From Donald Trump One Day After Her RNC AppearanceMeanwhile, Lil’ Wayne, 38, whose real name is Dwayne Carter, will not go to prison due to Trump’s pardon. He pleaded guilty last month to a federal charge of possession of a weapon despite having been a convicted felon,

