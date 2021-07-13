kyle-massey-wanted-after-missing-court-date

UPDATED ON : JULY 13, 2021 / 06:59 PM

Former Disney star Kyle Massey is reportedly a wanted man after failing to show up to a court date.

According to PEOPLE, July 12 marks the 29-year-old’s second time missing an arraignment appearance in Washington state, for a felony charge of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. The first missed arraignment was on June 28.

A representative for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office told the outlet, “Mr. Massey did not appear. A judge signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.”

Massey’s attorney, Lee Hutton, told TMZ that he reached out to the court about the missed appearance and he’s “concerned with the misrepresentations made in court.”

Hutton claims Massey has not been served, however, King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in an additional statement, “There’s no misrepresentation here. Quite simply, Mr. Massey did not appear in court.”

Back in March of 2019, TMZ reported that Kyle Massey was being sued for at least $1.5 million by a 13-year-old girl who alleged the That’s So Raven star sent her a sexually explicit video, along with risqué photos.

According to the news platform, the girl, who has long been interested in a career in entertainment, claims that in December of 2018, Massey spoke with her mother to invite the teen to fly out to L.A. to stay with him and his girlfriend. The alleged reason was to help her get an agent.

Days later, the mother and daughter claim, Massey began sending the teen “numerous sexually explicit text messages,

