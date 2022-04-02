kylie-jenner,-amy-schumer-and-other-celeb-parents-who-changed-their-kids'-names

Kylie Jenner’s Teddy Bears for Her Son Cost How Much?!

Kylie Jenner surprised fans when she announced last month that her baby boy’s name has been changed—but she’s hardly the first parent to change their mind about what to call their child.

More than a month after giving birth to her and Travis Scott‘s second child, their first son, the makeup mogul revealed that the infant no longer named Wolf.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” Kylie said on her Instagram Story. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Kylie has yet to share the boy’s new name. And she is not the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to be indecisive about the name bestowed upon her child. When her sister Kourtney Kardashian and then-partner Scott Disick welcomed their third child, they didn’t call him Reign right away! In 2019, Kourtney said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she and Scott tested out different names, including Preston.

See which celebrities changed their children’s names:

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick

In 2019, Kourtney said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that a whole week went by after her and her ex’s youngest child Reign was born before they settled on the boy’s name.

