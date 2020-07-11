kylie-jenner-cuddles-stormi-webster,-2,-in-sweet-new-pic-from-utah-getaway

Kylie Jenner loves seeing ‘the world’ through the eyes of her daughter! The cosmetics queen shared a sweet photo of herself kissing Stormi Webster against a desert sunset in Utah.

For Kylie Jenner, sightseeing is better when it’s done by the side of her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The mother-daughter duo took in the majestic view of Utah’s desert at sunset, and a friend made sure to snap the sweet pair as Kylie held Stormi while standing on a rock formation. “To see the world through her eyes ,” Kylie captioned the resulting snapshot, which she shared to Instagram on July 10.

Fans’ hearts melted over the vacation photo, in which Kylie planted the cutest kiss on Stormi. “So beautiful,” influencer Natalie Halcro commented, and influencer Amra Olević Reyes wrote, “So beautiful.” However, many fans wished Kylie’s ex and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, 28, made the family photo! “Travis should be in this pic,” one such person commented.

Travis didn’t appear to tag along for this getaway to Utah, although Kylie was joined by friends like Stassie Karanikolau, Maguire Amundsen, Harry Hudson, Fai Khadra and Zack Bia. Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, also stayed at the same luxurious Amangiri Resort in the beginning of July, where Kylie has been taking many of her vacation photos at. However, Kendall was seen dining with friends in Malibu on July 8.

Kylie hasn’t just been lounging around the resort’s main premises, located in Canyon Point. She walked across a scarily thin bridge across a deep gorge, and snapped a bikini selfie within the walls of a breathtaking slot canyon.

Although Travis didn’t join in on these adventures, we last heard that they’re “better than ever” despite going through “a small rough patch,” which a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife ahead of Father’s Day in June.

» Read Full Article