kylie-jenner,-megan-thee-stallion,-&-more-stars-looking-sexy-in-catsuits

These stars got in touch with their wild side by trying out this trend! See celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, and more rocking catsuits!

There’s one fashion trend that reigns supreme among super sexy styles: the catsuit! This look has been worn by a number of our favorite celebs, and each person who has worn it has put their own unique spin on the style. Each star has worked their look with total confidence, and they’ve inspired us to take a glance back at some of the best catsuits worn by celebs! Let’s take a look at some styles that are simply the cat’s meow.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion has quickly become an incredible fashion icon with her fearless style and brilliant confidence in everything she wears. The newly-minted Grammy winner, 26, took to Instagram on April 3 and showed off her leopard print catsuit. Meg’s own claws were out with her fabulous manicure, and she accessorized the rest of her look with icy hair, sunglasses, a pair of studs, and some dazzling rings. “Lil thunder cat throw it back he can’t handle dat,” she captioned the gorgeous snaps.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner in an Alexander Wang catsuit [splashnews].Kylie Jenner showed off her love for the catsuit by sporting this fabulous Alexander Wang design. The form-fitting look totally accentuated the 23-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s figure, and she kept the look very simple, opting to go minimal on her accessories. Kylie looked great in the ensemble, and worked a confidence all her own!

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid in a catsuit by Alexander Wang at the 2017 Met Gala [Shutterstock].

