kylie-jenner-reveals-what-she’d-be-doing-if-she-wasn’t-famous:-i-should-‘do-this-on-the-side’

November 10, 2020 2:02AM EST

In a new YouTube vlog, Kylie Jenner revealed her dream occupation (if she wasn’t a multi-millionaire cosmetics entrepreneur, that is).

It’s hard not to imagine Kylie Jenner as the fifth most-followed person on Instagram, or a multi-millionaire cosmetics mogul. But the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star could imagine an alternate reality in which she wasn’t running Kylie Cosmetics or being famous, which she revealed in a new YouTube vlog uploaded on Nov. 9! “I would want to be a celebrity makeup artist,” Kylie revealed while sitting at her eye doctor’s office.

Kylie Jenner showed off her glam in a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot for her Kylie Cosmetics Leopard Collection, which she uploaded on Nov. 9. (Photo Courtesy of YouTube)

“I would want to be you,” Kylie added, referring to her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, 25, who on the flip side would want to be a pastry chef or painter instead of a MUA. This led Kylie to pitch her proposal: “We should just do this on the side…I should be a makeup artist on the side.”

Well, Kylie realized that she’s already “kind of” a makeup artist. “I do everyone’s makeup and I live out my dream,” Kylie admitted. Ariel then teased a video collab with Kylie, saying, “We need to do the youtube video where we switch places!”

Kylie Jenner poses with another famous MUA, YouTuber James Charles. (Photo Courtesy of Instagram)

Kylie got her glam on in the second half of the video for her leopard-themed video shoot to promote her Kylie Cosmetics Leopard Collection, which featured new products like a 15-shadow eye palette and “High Glosses” that dropped on Oct.

