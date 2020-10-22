kylie-jenner-&-stassie-karanikolaou’s-fun-girls’-night-out-in-la-with-gossip-&-martinis-revealed

Exclusive

October 22, 2020 2:19AM EDT

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou enjoyed ‘quality time’ at a West Hollywood hot spot, where a source reveals what went down amid the girls’ night out!

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou, both 23, had a night that could’ve been an episode of Sex and the City. Just trade New York City for Los Angeles, which is where the BFFs headed out to enjoy a boozy night with friends at the Nice Guy (a celebrity-favorite restaurant and nightlife spot in West Hollywood) on Oct. 20. And we learned what happened beyond the glimpses of the night that Kylie’s Instagram Story gave fans!

Kylie Jenner (pictured in blue) and Stassie Karanikolaou take shelter under a black jacket as they leave The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Oct. 20, 2021. Pictured behind them is their fellow girl squad member, Kelsey Calemine. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

“Kylie and Stassie really wanted to spend some quality time with a few of their closest friends so they made plans to meet at The Nice Guy for a girls’ night out,” a KarJenner source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “They were joined by a couple of their best friends including Yris [Palmer], Pia Mia, and Kelsey Calemine [“Fatherkels”]. They sipped on martinis and ordered some appetizers for the table including fried mozzarella, the kale salad and fries.”

The ladies didn’t let too loose, though, given the current pandemic. “Kylie and Stassie made sure that they remained safe by wearing face masks the entire time until they got to their table,” our source adds. “They had a great time and were able to let loose and just gossiped,

» Read Full Article