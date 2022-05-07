kylie-jenner-sunbathes-in-a-beige-bikini-as-she-enjoys-a-pina-colada:-photos

View gallery

Kylie Jenner, 24, is looking incredible in her latest pic! The makeup mogul laid back on a lounge chair outside under the sun while wearing a beige bikini, in a brand new pic she posted to Instagram on May 7. She also wore a wicker-style sun hat that she held over her face and had a frozen pina colada and a pair of sunglasses on the table next to her. Another pic showed the cool beverage up close as she held it and it included a red straw inside of the glass and a freshly cut piece of pineapple.

“piña colada please,” she wrote in the caption before her followers responded with many compliments. “Beautiful girl,” one follower wrote while another shared several heart-eyed emojis. “That’s my summer girl,” a third shared while a fourth called her “so pretty.”

Before Kylie wowed with her latest social media pics, she did so at the 2022 Met Gala. The beauty wore a wedding gown that featured sheer short-sleeves and a neckline that evolved into a sweet-heart neckline corset bodice and full feathered skirt. She also accessorized the look with a white backwards trucker hat that was decorated with a veil and more feather embellishments from the skirt.

The look was definitely one of the most talked about of the night and proved Kylie can pull off just about anything and have it become a trend! Her mom and sisters also made lasting impressions at the gala,

