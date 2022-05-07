Menu
Kylie Jenner Sunbathes In A Beige Bikini As She Enjoys A Pina Colada: Photos

May 7, 2022
Image Credit: SPW / SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner, 24, is looking incredible in her latest pic! The makeup mogul laid back on a lounge chair outside under the sun while wearing a beige bikini, in a brand new pic she posted to Instagram on May 7. She also wore a wicker-style sun hat that she held over her face and had a frozen pina colada and a pair of sunglasses on the table next to her. Another pic showed the cool beverage up close as she held it and it included a red straw inside of the glass and a freshly cut piece of pineapple.

“piña colada please,” she wrote in the caption before her followers responded with many compliments. “Beautiful girl,” one follower wrote while another shared several heart-eyed emojis. “That’s my summer girl,” a third shared while a fourth called her “so pretty.”

Before Kylie wowed with her latest social media pics, she did so at the 2022 Met Gala. The beauty wore a wedding gown that featured sheer short-sleeves and a neckline that evolved into a sweet-heart neckline corset bodice and full feathered skirt. She also accessorized the look with a white backwards trucker hat that was decorated with a veil and more feather embellishments from the skirt.

Kylie Jenner during a previous outing.

The look was definitely one of the most talked about of the night and proved Kylie can pull off just about anything and have it become a trend! Her mom and sisters also made lasting impressions at the gala,

