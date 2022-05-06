kylie-jenner-&-shirtless-travis-scott-share-romantic-sunset-embrace-on-the-beach:-photos

View gallery

Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 31, seem more in love than ever in new romantic photos Kylie shared on May 5. In the photos, which were taken at an unnamed beach, the mother and father of two can be seen embracing each other in a loving hug as the sun set behind them over the ocean. Travis was fully focused on Kylie the entire time with his arms around her hips and head leaned in toward her. Kylie swung her arms around his neck and posed her head to the side.

The “Antidote” rapper was shirtless and wore a pair of blue jeans. His black Calvin Klein boxer briefs peeked out of his seemingly loose pants. Kylie wore a tight white floor-length dress and had her long, wavy, dark brown locks flowing behind her. She accessorized with a silver bracelet on her left wrist.

The sweet photos come as the happy couple is at the center of engagement rumors. While nothing has been confirmed, a Kar-Kenner insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kylie “made it very clear to Travis that she wants the perfect family, and she wants to marry him.” The source continued, “She’s wanted this her whole life, and she feels that she really deserves it. She wants to have the dream wedding and, after two children together, this is the next logical step.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been linked since 2017 (Photo: SplashNews)

Travis and Kylie welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, in February 2022. They had confirmed their pregnancy in September 2021 following strong speculation among fans.

