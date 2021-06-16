kylie-jenner-&-travis-scott-fuel-rekindled-romance-speculation-with-hot-pda-in-nyc

See Pics & Video

June 15, 2021 11:59PM EDT

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott cuddled on and off the red carpet of the Parsons Benefit, where the rapper was honored with an award, and he also called her his ‘wifey’ in his acceptance speech.

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together? That’s what many fans are asking after the makeup mogul, 23, and the rapper, 29, cuddled while posing at the Parsons Benefit in New York City on June 15. Travis was honored with an award at the event and his former lady love flew out to support him with their three-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the Parsons Benefit. (MEGA)

Kylie, who wore a stunning fitted green dress to the benefit, took to Instagram to share one behind-the-scenes photo that showed her standing in front of the father of her child, who wore a black blazer and pants, as he wrapped his arms around her waist and she placed her hands on his. “24 hours in NYC,” she captioned it.

She also shared a TikTok video that documented the day, including the moment she was getting glammed up as well as the moment Travis was making his acceptance speech. Their adorable tot, who wore a cute black mini dress, could also be seen in the clips and she even cheekily posed on the red carpet with her proud parents.

@kyliejenner

24 hours in NYC 🤍

♬ BUTTERFLY EFFECT – Travis Scott

The PDA-filled moments between Kylie and Travis aren’t the only moments that got attention at the event. Travis’ acceptance speech also had people talking after he reportedly called Kylie his “wifey” while thanking her and Stormi.

