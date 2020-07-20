kylie-jenner-&-travis-scott-reunite-for-a-weekend-in-laguna-beach-with-adorable-daughter-stormi,-2

See Pics

July 19, 2020 11:50PM EDT

Kylie Jenner sweetly held hands with little Stormi as they escaped Los Angeles for a weekend by the sea! The trio all sported protective face gear as they strolled outside.

Kylie Jenner, 22, reunited with Travis Scott, 28, for a weekend getaway! The exes were spotted with adorable daughter Stormi Webster, 2, as they went for a stroll in Laguna Beach, California on Saturday, July 19. Kylie, Travis and Stormi appeared relaxed as they soaked in the 85 degree weather, with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO sweetly holding Stormi’s hand. At one point, the little girl — who is always a ball of energy — appeared to jump and skip along. The outing marks the first time the three have been seen all together since Father’s Day on June 21.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & Stormi Webster reunite for a getaway in Laguna Beach, CA. (BACKGRID)

Kylie shared a powerful anti-racism message with her ensemble, rocking Jean Paul Gaultier‘s infamous “Fight Racism Iconic Dress.” The midi-length black-and-gray printed dress — which was produced by the French luxury label in the ’90s — features peace symbols, as well as images of a shirtless male model on the front and a woman on the back. She accessorized with a vintage jumbo Chanel flap in cream featuring a black logo ($6400), as well as a rare pair of Supreme and Nike‘s sold-out Air Force 1 sneakers.

Kylie Jenner sweetly holds 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster’s hand. The duo were joined by Kylie’s ex and Stormi’s dad Travis Scott. (BACKGRID)

As always, Stormi proved to be the most stylish baby on the block and dad’s #1 fan with her outfit choice!

