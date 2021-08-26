kylie-jenner-&-travis-scott’s-relationship-status-revealed-after-pregnancy-news

Exclusive

August 26, 2021 12:47AM EDT

A source tells HollywoodLife that while Kylie Jenner and her on-again, off-again partner Travis Scott are expecting baby no. 2 together, that doesn’t necessarily mean the two are on again.

Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the on-again, off-again couple are on again. Last week, news broke that Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, are expecting baby no. 2 after welcoming daughter Stormi Webster, 3, in 2018. While all signs point to a definite reconciliation following their 2019 split, a source has revealed to HollywoodLife that the two are not back together at this time.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially back together despite them expecting another baby together,” a source close to Kylie told HL. Still, the duo have a “very special bind” and an “intense connection.” The source said that the two have discussed baby no. 2 for quite some time now: “This has been something they have talked about for close to a year if not longer. She’s wanted a second child for forever.”

The source continued, “It was very important to her that Stormi have a brother or sister that is her true, full blood.” While the duo are not together at the moment, our source added that the Kylie Cosmetics mogul hopes to someday have a “future” with the rapper. “Kylie is in love with Travis,” the insider continued. “She has high hopes for a future with him and that he’ll be ready to settle down with her soon. She really wants a future with him.”

Kylie, for her part, has publicly expressed her desire for more kids in the past.

