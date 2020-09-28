kylie-jenner-&-travis-scott’s-secret-dinner-dates:-how-they’ve-‘snuck-out’-together-in-recent-months

Exclusive

September 27, 2020 11:40PM EDT

Although they actively co-parent 2-year-old Stomi, Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are still spending ‘a good amount of time’ together alone!

Despite their break-up, Kylie Jenner, 23, and Travis Scott, 29, are still very close. “Kylie and Travis are spending a good amount of time together right now,” a source close to the duo spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, noting they’ve even had some secret dinner dates! “They have snuck out to dinner without getting photographed on a few occasions at least in the last few weeks alone. They try to be discreet about it because they don’t want all the chatter that follows,” the source said.

The rapper and Kylie Skin CEO originally got together in 2017 — welcoming daughter Stormi, 2, just months later in Feb. 2018 — ultimately splitting last fall. The pair have become a model example when it comes to co-parenting their toddler, however. “They’re in constant communication for Stormi always on FaceTime and text. They talk all of the time,” the insider explained.

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner attend the premiere of his Netflix documentary. (SplashNews)

While some fans would love to see Kylie and Travis back together as a couple, the source tells HL that a romantic reunion isn’t in the cards right now. “They will always have chemistry between them, but they’re not together and are not discussing getting back together. They just have a strong connection and like to spend time together. Neither one of them are looking for more right now,” they concluded.

When quarantine began in March, Travis — who recently collaborated with McDonald’s — and Kylie were sure to spend plenty of time together with Stormi.

» Read Full Article