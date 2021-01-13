kyra-sedgwick-reveals-husband-kevin-bacon-gave-her-an-‘agonizing’-bikini-wax-in-quarantine

Interview

Kyra Sedgwick hilariously revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that her husband of more than 30 years, Kevin Bacon, gave her a bikini wax in quarantine and it was nearly a total ‘disaster!’

Quarantine times call for desperate measures, and Kyra Sedgwick learned that the hard way! The actress, 55, opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about the brutal experience of having her husband of more than 30 years, Kevin Bacon, give her a bikini wax while they were staying home in quarantine. “It became clear at one point to me, to both of us, that I needed a bikini line wax,” Kyra confessed to the Jimmy Kimmel Live host.

“Part of me was like, ‘How hard could it be?’ You know, I’ve watched these amazing ladies do it all these years, and like, I’ve always really appreciated them and appreciated their attention to detail, but I didn’t really think it would be that hard,” she shared. With this frame of mind, Kyra thought that having her husband, 62, could handle the task as an easy fix.

Kyra Sedgwick got very candid with Jimmy Kimmel about the time her husband, Kevin Bacon, gave her a bikini wax in quarantine [AP Images].“Kevin, is like, incredibly handy. Like, he’s really good with a lot of things…So we both figured, ‘How hard could it be?’” As it turns out, there’s a real craft to bikini waxing that neither Kevin nor Kyra took into account! “I’m not saying it was a disaster, but the fact that we did not have to go to the emergency room was just an absolute miracle,” Kyra revealed, referring to the experience as utterly “agonizing,” going into detail on what made the experience so difficult!

