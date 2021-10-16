kyrie-irving-could-still-earn-$19m,-despite-not-playing

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 15, 2021 / 08:49 PM

Kyrie Irving will not play in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets because he is refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine. However, he still could earn $19 million.

According to CNN, the Brooklyn Nets are required to pay the 29-year-old for approximately 40 away games because it was their decision to keep him off the court, which could equal up to $19 million.

Irving is in his third year of a four-year, $136 million contract that he signed with the Nets back in 2019.

Previous reports indicated Irving would have been only eligible to play in road games, in accordance with New York City’s guidelines. Nets GM Sean Marks, however, confirmed on Wednesday (October 13) in a statement that their team’s star point guard will not be able to practice or play with the team until he is “eligible to be a full participant.”

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

