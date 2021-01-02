kyrie-irving-pays-off-tuition-for-9-hbcu-students

Published 21 hours ago

NBA star Kyrie Irving is providing some much-needed financial relief to a few students at Lincoln University, a perfect end to a tumultuous economic year.

Through the Brooklyn Nets point guard’s foundation’s 11 days of giving campaign, nine students attending the Pennsylvania HBCU will have their remaining tuition paid in full. The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter.

“Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving paid off the college tuition of nine students from an HBCU (Lincoln University) on Dec. 10 as part of his foundation’s 11 days of giving in December,” Charania tweeted on Thursday (December 31).

RELATED: Kyrie Irving Producing TV Special About Breonna Taylor

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving paid off the college tuition of nine students from an HBCU (Lincoln University) on Dec. 10 as part of his foundation’s 11 days of giving in December.

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 31, 2020

The tuition payments are just one of Irving’s latest philanthropic endeavors, including pledging money to fight racial inequality and donating resources to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, he donated $323,000 and 250,000 meals to people impacted by the virus in the greater New York area, according to HBCU Sports.

He also contributed $1.5 million to pay WNBA players who decided to sit out of the 2020 season due to concerns about either the coronavirus or racial climate around America, Complex notes. The protests were sparked by the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, among others.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests.

» Read Full Article