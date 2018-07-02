“Ladies of the Lake” Star Jessica Morris Talks the Darker and Edgier Second Season

You might remember the stunning and highly talented actress, Jessica Morris, from One Life to Live. But now, Morris can be seen in the hit Amazon mini-series, Ladies of the Lake, which had its second season kick-off on June 19th. We chatted with her about her character on the show, Crystal Amhurst, working with new cast members, and the changes in tone and pace that viewers should notice this season.

Cliché: What was your initial reaction when you first heard that a season 2 of Ladies of the Lake was announced? Were you praying for there to be another season?

Jessica Morris: I was ecstatic when I heard that there would be a second season. I was hoping there would be. I honestly felt that there would be, but you just never know.

How is the second season different from the first season?

The second season has a faster pace and a darker feel to it.

While filming this new season, what was your favorite part? Was the experience on set any different for the second season?

There were some new cast members for Season 2 and that made it feel like a new experience. I had many scenes with Kathleen Gati, who plays my mother, and she was amazing to work with. It’s interesting to see where my character came from and why she turned out the way that she did.

Are there any major tonal changes that fans should expect to see?

The lighting, costumes, writing, etc. is all a bit edgier this season.

What are some surprises that fans should be in the lookout in this new season?

Well they wouldn’t be surprises if I told you 😉

Can you describe your character, Crystal Amhurst? What do you enjoy most about the role?

Crystal looks out for her loved ones. She may appear to be materialistic and shallow but her motives are mostly always to protect the people she cares about.

How would you say your character’s actions influence this new season?

All of the “Ladies” actions in season one set a series of unfortunate consequences in motion.

What kind of response have you seen to Ladies of the Lake? What message do you hope it sends to your audience?

Many people love the show while others may think that it’s a tad over the top. I just hope that it entertains because that is the point.

What does acting mean to you?

Acting is the way that I express myself. Every character that I play is an opportunity to tell a story and hopefully to affect the audience in some way.

What have been some other experiences in your career that you really enjoyed?

I just finished a film in Amsterdam and that was a really incredible experience. Getting to see a part of the world that I had never seen while working was very enjoyable.

Are you currently working on any future projects?

I just finished a family film called “Shoelaces for Christmas” and I’m heading into production on an action/thriller called “Chase” later this month.

“Ladies of the Lake” Star Jessica Morris Talks the Darker and Edgier Second Season. Image Credits: Tim Schaeffer