lady-gaga-unleashes-a-terrifying-scream-over-near-death-dream-in-artistic-‘911’-video

September 18, 2020 12:18PM EDT

While Lady Gaga’s new ‘911’ music video is full of her trademark bizarre and beautiful imagery — including a skin-tight floral outfit – the tearful scream she gives at the end will surely chill your blood.

“911 short film out tomorrow,” Lady Gaga announced on Sept. 17, and she followed through with her promise. On Friday, (Sept. 18), Gaga, 34, unveiled this “music video,” a dramatic visual that saw Gaga come close to dying. Since “911” — taken from her best-selling new album, Chromatica – deals with a more severe and personal subject, the chances of it being a dance rave like “Stupid Love” or a wet-and-wild extravaganza like “Rain On Me” were slim. Instead, the Little Monsters watched as Gaga’s artistic and creative side shown through.

Starting out in a desert, a masked Gaga awakens surrounded by the remains of a smashed bicycle. After following a mysterious rider on horseback, Gaga finds herself in a New Mexican villa filled with surrealistic imagery straight out of a Salvador Dali/dada fantasy. As the song ends, Gaga delivers a terrified scream as she stands next to what looks like a medical stretcher. It’s then that – spoiler alert – the paramedics revive Gaga, and we learn that these scenes were taken from her surroundings right as Gaga was hit by a car.

Lady Gaga screams at the end of her ‘911’ video. (Vevo)

“911” is a song about Gaga’s relationship with olanzapine, an antipsychotic medication she takes. “[It’s] because I can’t always control things that my brain does,” she said during her in-depth conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in May. “I know that.

