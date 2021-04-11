lamar-odom-says-dmx’s-death-is-part-of-‘a-bigger-plan’

Published 16 hours ago

Lamar Odom is paying tribute to DMX in his own unique way.

The former NBA star, who suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015, said the legendary rapper’s death won’t be in vain. He believes X’s death will help those in the entertainment industry who are struggling with addiction.

Posting a photo of DMX in the studio, the 41-year-old reflected about DMX.

“My brother, the fight is over you gained your wings ~ you changed the rap game, one of the greatest to ever do it 👊🏾🔥,” he wrote before saying the rapper’s passing is part of “a bigger plan.”

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Redman Reflects On Loss Of Dear Friend DMX

He added: “Your death will bring life to so many of us celebrities who are ridiculed publicly but suffer silently with the struggle of addiction. Mental Health Awareness is a must in our communities and maybe now after losing another G.O.A. T we can create real platforms with real solutions to address this, we can’t lose another DMX 💪🏾.”

DMX passed away on Friday (April 9) after suffering a heart attack following a drug overdose a week earlier. He was admitted to White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York on April 2 and was described as being in a “vegetative state.” He never regained consciousness.

Lamar Odom suffered an overdose in late 2015 and was hospitalized for weeks. He was able to recover and has been clean for years.

Photo: Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images

Get the latest from BET in your inbox! Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking submit, I consent to receiving BET Newsletters and other marketing emails.

» Read Full Article