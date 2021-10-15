lance-bass-&-husband-michael-turchin-welcome-twins:-violet-betty-&-alexander-james

Breaking News

October 14, 2021 11:13PM EDT

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin are parents! The former NSYNC singer welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, with his husband on October 13.

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin are dads! The former NSYNC singer, 42, and his actor husband, 34, have welcomed their first children together, a set of boy-girl twins named Violet Betty and Alexander James on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Lance announced the news one day after the twins’ arrivals on Instagram with photos of their birth certificates.

“The baby dragons have arrived!!” Lance captioned the post. “I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

The couple, who wed in 2014, announced they were expecting twins in a delightful horror film spoof shared on TikTok in June, revealing that the babies will be coming this fall. The video paid homage to horror classics, including Poltergeist and, obviously, The Shining.

The joyous addition to the Bass-Turchin family comes after a difficult surrogacy journey for the couple over the last several years, one that involved a miscarriage, multiple IVF treatments, and nine donors. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the troubles. Through it all, though, Lance and Michael’s hope never wavered.

@lancebass

Coming this fall. #TheyreComing #HappyPride #ForYourPride #TodayIsLove #Zaddies 🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – Lance Bass

After revealing that their surrogate lost their baby boy at eight weeks last March, Lance told PEOPLE in May 2020 that he and Michael were not “giving up” on starting their family.

» Read Full Article