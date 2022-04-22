latin-american-music-awards-2022-red-carpet-fashion:-see-every-look-as-the-stars-arrive

Latin American Music Awards 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Kali Uchis & More

You’re invited to the hottest party in Las Vegas.

On April 21, Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes and Cristián de la Fuente will host the 2022 Latin American Music Awards live from the Michelob Ultra Arena.

Broadcast live on Telemundo and Peacock, the annual awards show will recognize the very best in Latin music over the past year. Bad Bunny is favored to win big after he received a total of 10 nominations including Artist of the Year. Jhay Cortez followed close behind with eight impressive nods.

During the event, Christian Nodal will be recognized with the Extraordinary Evolution Award while Lupita D’Alessio will receive the Legend Award.

And it wouldn’t be a music awards show without some unforgettable performances. Black Eyed Peas, Sofía Reyes, CNCO, Luis Fonsi and Prince Royce are all expected to hit the stage and sing one of their biggest hits.

Before the show kicks off, however, there are plenty of red carpet fashion looks to dissect and discuss.

Keep reading to see the designer gowns, bold suits and head-turning looks on the red carpet at the 2022 Latin AMAs.

See the head-turning looks below.

BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images

Jhay Cortez

Brian Friedman/Shutterstock

Joel Deleon

Brian Friedman/Shutterstock

Ana Jimena

Brian Friedman/Shutterstock

Cristina Eustace

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo

Boza

Brian Friedman/Shutterstock

Black Eyed Peas

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo

Sofia Reyes

Brian Friedman/Shutterstock

Gloria Trevi

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo

Ozuna

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo

Jacqueline Bracamontes

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo

Cristian de la Fuente

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo

Rafael Amaya

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo

Kali Uchis

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo

Jay Wheeler

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo

Emilia Mernes

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo

Nastya Kamenskikh

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo

Tiago PZK

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo

Maria Becerra

Bryan Steffy/Telemundo

Boza

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Jessica Carrillo

