lauren-london-posts-emotional-tribute-to-nipsey-hussle

Published 6 hours ago

Today is bittersweet for those who knew and loved Nipsey Hussle. The rapper and entrepreneur, who was killed in March of last year, would’ve celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday, August 15. Instead of celebrating the day, the people closest to him are posting emotional birthday wishes on social media instead.

Nip’s longtime partner Lauren London shared a black-and-white picture of the late rap icon on Instagram, along with the caption, “‘I Miss You’ will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. Happy 35th. Eternally Yours, Boogie.”

See Lauren’s beautiful tribute, below:

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

