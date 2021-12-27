Lauren Sanchez Rocks Black Bikini While Cuddling Up To Jeff Bezos On Vacay — New Photos

See Pics

December 27, 2021 6:28PM EST

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA on their ritzy St. Barts getaway!

Jeff Bezos‘s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, absolutely slayed in this black bikini! The former news anchor looked better than ever as she sported the revealing two piece swimsuit while vacationing with the Amazon billionaire on Sunday, Dec. 26. The couple have been soaking up the sun on the ritzy Caribbean island of St. Barts, showing off their love for the world with plenty of PDA.

Lauren Sanchez rocks a black bikini on Dec. 26 in St. Barts with boyfriend Jeff Bezos. (IMP/Backgrid/EliotPress/MEGA)

Lauren added a matching sarong and white button-down at one point, also switching out the slinky skirt for a pair of white short-shorts. Jeff was also showing off his buffed up torso in black swim shorts, later covering up with a short sleeve gray linen shirt and a protective baseball hat. The New Mexico native also accessorized with a necklace and bracelets.

The couple shared a romantic snuggle as they took in the sights from their 88″ yacht, which reportedly costs over $38,000 per week (both the rental and staffing costs). Lauren kept her face partially covered with a straw hat and black sunglasses as she wrapped her arms around Jeff, who hugged her back.

The couple seemed to spend the afternoon at sea, including a sun tan session on an inflatable board attached to the boat. After going for a dip, Lauren showered herself off before rinsing Jeff’s back. Like Jeff, the former Good Day LA host was also sporting jewelry including a silver watch, several black cord and silver bracelets,

