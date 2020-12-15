lavar-ball-calls-pistons-'raggedy’-after-team-cuts-his-son

Published 15 hours ago

LiAngelo Ball was one of the three players waived by the Detroit Pistons on Monday (December 14), and now, the point guard’s outspoken father is revealing his frustration with the franchise.

Later on Monday, LaVar Ball called the Pistons “raggedy as hell,” and added that “they’re gonna learn the hard way,” according to a Bleacher Report AMA he participated in.

“I definitely have thoughts on that,” said LaVar Ball. “The people in Detroit are great. I love the fans, but the franchise over there is raggedy as hell. They don’t know a good player. I was giving them a lottery pick for free! [He] has the skills to play and the notoriety to bring everybody to the game.”

He continued: “How do you throw that out the window? They’re gonna learn the hard way. My boys are gonna end up together playing somewhere. ‘Gelo can shoot the lights out. That was raggedy what they did. But hey, they’re gonna learn the hard way.”

LiAngelo had previously signed a one-year non-guaranteed contract with the Detroit Pistons.

According to The Athletic, Ball — who is the middle brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets top 5 draft pick LaMelo Ball — signed the Exhibition 10 deal that can be terminated at any point.

RELATED: Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports Signs Deal With Ball Brothers LaMelo, Lonzo And LiAngelo

An Exhibition 10 contract is a training camp invitation that guarantees signees between $5,000 and $50,000. Ball’s deal can also be sent to the G League or converted into a two-way contract.

Ball was previously a practice player for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G League affiliate,

» Read Full Article