laverne-cox-mispronounces-‘encanto’-while-interviewing-lin-manuel-miranda-on-sag-red-carpet

February 27, 2022 10:57PM EST

Laverne Cox may have seen ‘Encanto’ twice but that didn’t stop her from calling it ‘Enchanto’ when talking to the film’s composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Laverne Cox had a bit of a verbal faux pas while hosting the red carpet for the 2022 SAG Awards. Thankfully, she didn’t talk about Bruno but she did slip up when trying to pronounce the hit Disney film Encanto. Instead, she called it “Enchanto” when talking to the film’s composer and Tony Award-winning artist Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Laverne Cox hosted the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

“Congrats on ‘Enchanto,’” she told the Hamilton composer. “Girl, I’m so happy for you. You deserve it. I am just so thankful for this movie. I’ve watched it twice, and it’s brilliant. Congratulations, have fun tonight, you’re everything.” Even though she saw the film twice, it seems that the film’s title didn’t quite stick with her. It wasn’t the only awkward moment that the Orange Is The New Black star had on the red carpet. When speaking with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, she brought up their “entanglements” and neither seemed too pleased about it.

The SAG Awards went down on Sunday, Feb. 27 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Like the year prior, there is no host but the night has gone on smoothly with a number of stylish presenters. Some of the star-studded nominees included A-list actors Lady Gaga, Will Smith, and Reese Witherspoon.

Laverne Cox at the 2022 SAG Awards. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Some of tonight’s big winners include Jessica Chastain for The Eyes Of Tammy Faye,

